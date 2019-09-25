Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "Forest Park Owls" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Mark HX Glenshaw, who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park, in St. Louis, since 2005, will cover the hunting and feeding behaviors with photos and videos to illustrate them. Registration is required.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Art Lab," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Introduce your family to a variety of art media and projects selected for all ages. They will provide all of the materials you and your kids need to channel your emerging artists.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Train show
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28, at its clubhouse, 180 Summit St., in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall).
Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the club’s 18x27-foot HO Scale model railroad.
For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-531-1589 or visit trainweb.org/memrc.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 1, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
IWO meeting
The next International Women's Organization meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, in the Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, in Glen Carbon. Look for the blue sign out front of the “Information and Administrative Office” (additional parking available on side of road next to blue sign).
The guest speaker will be Eyitayo Akomolafe, a visiting Fulbright Scholar at SIUE, who works for a budding publishing house in Nigeria.
The IWO provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and international women of the Metro East area.
Refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend. For more information, call Esther at 618-406-0259, Barbara at 618-830-5804 or Joyce at 618-791-3341.