Governor visits SIUE, signs voting rights bill

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently visited the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he signed House Bill 2239, designating both elected SIU System student trustees to be full voting members of the board, according to a press release.
The signed amendment takes effect immediately.
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Katie Stuart (112th District) and was sponsored by Sen. Rachelle Crowe (56th District). Previously, the governor designated the voting student trustee, generally alternating between the SIUE and SIU Carbondale campuses.
A public event was held in SIUE’s Morris University Center Goshen Lounge with remarks from Pritzker, SIU system interim president Dr. J. Kevin Dorsey, Stuart, Crowe, Rep. Jay Hoffman (113th District) and SIUE student trustee Mackenzie Rogers.
“I’m excited to be here today to celebrate the greatness of the SIU system,” Pritzker said. “The entire SIU system serves as a testament to the power of higher education. I’m proud to sign into law this legislation that will give both campus student trustees the right to vote on every issue that affects those they represent. Student voices matter. Their input is needed now more than ever.”
“With the passing of this amendment to the Southern Illinois University Management Act, both the SIUE and SIUC student trustees having a binding vote, allowing each of us to be more than just a voice for our peers and institutions,” Rogers said. “Voting privileges, including the right to make and second motions and attend executive sessions, will validate our contributions and allow us to help make positive changes to ensure forward momentum for each of our campuses and the SIU System as a whole.
“I would like to express my appreciation to Gov. Pritzker, Rep. Katie Stuart and the other legislators in support of this amendment for acknowledging not only the value that student trustees add as representatives, but also as voting members working alongside our distinguished colleagues on the SIU Board of Trustees,” Rogers added.
Also in attendance representing the SIU Board of Trustees were chair Phil Gilbert, vice chair Ed Hightower, trustee John Simmons and SIUC student trustee Brione Lockett.
A question and answer session concluded the event.