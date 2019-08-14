SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department's Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Basic Computer Care" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the "Adult Maker Series: Book Folding" at 3 p.m. Aug. 17 (DL). Give a second life to unwanted books by turning them into sculptures at the library. No matter your skill level, you will leave the library with a one-of-a-kind piece of book art. Space is limited. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the "Just Unwind Yarn Club" from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 (BL). Join the club to knit, socialize and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 (DL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. Aug. 15, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 22, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
All women of religions and race are invited.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be Aug. 26, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
These monthly dances will be free through October with a band performing each month. Come dance or just listen, but either way, you'll have a great time.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, excluding holidays, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Community Garden seeking volunteers
The Granite City Community Garden at the Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave., in Granite City, is now a Growing Illinois Food Access Allocation (GIFAA) Garden.
The GIFAA project provides funding to grow and provide food to the Community Care Center Food Pantry. Volunteers have been planting, weeding and soon will be harvesting produce for delivery to the pantry. If you enjoy gardening and would like to be a part of this project, e-mail Eadie Schillinger at eadien@charter.net.