SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Basic Internet Security" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720..
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.