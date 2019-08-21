SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events — "Story Time" at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 (BL), and at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 (DL); the "Microsoft Word — Internet Basics" computer class (registration is required) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 (DL); "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 (DL); "Book Club" to discuss "Varina" by Charles Frazier at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City; "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 (DL); and "Tabletop Tuesdays" for grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 (BL).
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 22, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
All women of religions and race are invited.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be Aug. 26, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.