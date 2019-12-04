SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Music & Movement" at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 (DL). This is a fun music program for babies and toddlers with interactive songs and movements. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department's Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 (DL). New and experienced players are welcome. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 (BL). Kids in grades K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
Small business financial workshop
Local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region are invited to attend and participate in the financial workshop “How to Get a Loan” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Six Mile Regional Library District Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City.
To register for the free session from the National Development Council and the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31606.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.