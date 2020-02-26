Granite City news and events for the week of Feb. 26

SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth and Teen Services Departments present an "America Reads" tutor, available for students in grades K-12, from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday (BL), from 3 to 8 p.m. every Thursday (DL), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday (BL), from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday (DL), and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday (DL). These one-hour sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the free computer class "Windows 10 Intermediate" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Story Time" at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Healthy Cents Workshop: Meal Planning to Make Life Simpler" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Come have fun, learn and sample healthy foods. For more information or to register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Free Tax Preparation" by appointment only every Saturday, now through April 4 (DL). For appointments and more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming," for grades 7-12, from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time" at 7 p.m. March 2, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club," for kindergartners through fifth graders, from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 28.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 27, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
CWU, which has served the area for more than 70 years, consists of representatives from 22 area churches and has a strong sense of identification with the needs of women, children and families and seeks ways to provide impacting support.
They invite any interested women all ages, races, cultures and traditions to join them at their monthly meetings as they seek action for peace with justice in the world.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 28, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be March 1, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-4373 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 3, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.