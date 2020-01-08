SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents the "Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest," for grades 5-12, now through Feb. 1. Visit either library location or print out the template to design a bookmark with a message of kindness. Designs will be voted on Feb. 2-14, and the winning design will be announced on Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17). The winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries and the artist will receive a special prize book box. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• "Winter Reading Challenges," for all ages, will take place now through Feb. 7. Children (birth-6th grade), teens (grades 7-12) and adults can register or get more information at smrld.beanstack.com, on the Beanstack Tracker app or at either library location.
• The second annual Library Crawl will take place from Jan. 10-27. Visit the surrounding libraries, learn more about library services in Illinois and earn chances to win a gift card. All ages may participate. Pick up a passport at either SMRLD library. Visit participating libraries around the area between Jan. 10-27, and have your passport stamped. For every five libraries you visit, earn an entry for the prize drawing. Return the passport to an SMRLD library by Jan. 28, to redeem your prize drawing entries. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Music & Movement" at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of the month (DL). This is a fun music program for babies and toddlers with interactive songs and movements. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Saturday Science Lab" at 3 p.m. Jan. 11 (DL). The theme of this event for grades 3-8 is "Chromatography Butterflies & Walking Rainbows." For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 (DL). New and experienced players are welcome. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 (BL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through the Teen Services Department's "Volunteens." For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. Jan. 9, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.