SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the "Just Unwind Yarn Club" from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 (BL). Join the club to knit, socialize and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 (DL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Healthy Cents Workshop: Meal Planning to Make Life Simpler" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Come have fun, learn and sample healthy foods. For more information or to register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Adult Services Department presents the free computer class "Mouse and Keyboard Basics" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
Stuart holds satellite office hours
To connect with residents before the start of a busy legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will hold satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 22, in the second floor council chambers at Granite City City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.