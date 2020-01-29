Granite City news and events for the week of Jan. 29

SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Teen Services Dept. presents the "Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest," for grades 5-12, now through Feb. 1. Visit either library location or print out the template to design a bookmark with a message of kindness. Designs will be voted on Feb. 2-14, and the winning design will be announced on Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17). The winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries and the artist will receive a special prize book box. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Adult Services Department presents the free computer class "Mouse and Keyboard Basics" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department's Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department's Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Cut the Cord" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 (DL). Eliminate your cable or satellite bill with the help of the library, an antenna and streaming video. Netflix? Hulu? Amazon Prime? How about Hoopla and Disney+? Fire TV Stick? Roku? Learn how to lower or eliminate your cable or satellite TV bill by using the library, over-the-air local channels and streaming-video devices and services. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 31, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be Feb. 2, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-4373 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.