Granite City news and events for the week of Jan. 22

SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The second annual Library Crawl will take place now through Jan. 27. Visit the surrounding libraries, learn more about library services in Illinois and earn chances to win a gift card. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Healthy Cents Workshop: Meal Planning to Make Life Simpler" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Come have fun, learn and sample healthy foods. For more information or to register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Chinese New Year Family Celebration" at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 (DL). Come learn holiday traditions and enjoy stories, crafts, snacks and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Book Club" at 11 a.m. Jan. 27 (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "Southern Lady Code" by Helen Ellis. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 (BL). New and experienced players are welcome. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Adult Services Department presents the free computer class "Mouse and Keyboard Basics" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
Stuart holds satellite office hours
To connect with residents before the start of a busy legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will hold satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 22, in the second floor council chambers at Granite City City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 23, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be Jan. 27, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 618-877-4373 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.