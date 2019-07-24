SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Mad Science: Life in the Sea Workshop," for ages 7-12, at 2 p.m. (DL) July 24. Registration is required. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Job Hunting Skill Classes: Resume Workshop" from 5 to 7 p.m. July 24 (DL). The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security will teach you how to build a stellar resume. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Formatting Documents" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. July 29 (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. July 29, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "Poppies of Iraq" by Brigette Findakly. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. July 25, excluding holidays, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. July 27, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
All religions and all women of any age are invited. All members should bring ??? for Community Care.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be July 29, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is $5. Come dance or just listen, but either way, you'll have a great time.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.