SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The 2019 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge "It's Showtime at Your Library!" is taking place now through July 26. Register at either location or by visiting smrld.beanstack.com. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Drop-In Make & Tech" for grades 7-12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Thursday through July 18. Stop by and try out their video tech and learn about stop motion animation, green screen, video cameras, editing software and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Basics" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 18, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Dept.'s Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Adult Maker Series: Stained Glass Art with Alcohol Inks" at 1 p.m. July 20 (DL). Create your own "stained glass" votives at the library. They will use alcohol inks to color glass surfaces that looks like beautiful multicolored stained glass objects. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 23 (BL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Mad Science: Life in the Sea Workshop," for ages 7-12, at 2 p.m. (DL) July 24. Registration is required. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Job Hunting Skill Classes: Resume Workshop" from 5 to 7 p.m. July 24 (DL). The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security will teach the class. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through Volunteens. For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. July 18, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.