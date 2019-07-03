SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Drop-In Make & Tech" for grades 7-12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Thursday through July 18. Stop by and try out their video tech and learn about stop motion animation, green screen, video cameras, editing software and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Yo-Yo Matt" at 10 a.m. (BL) and 2 p.m. (DL) July 5. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept.'s Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. July 6, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 9 (BL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Tales for Tails is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 9 (BL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents a Robotics Workshop with the SIUE STEM Center for ages 7-12 at 2 p.m. July 10 (DL). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the "It's Showtime at Your Library! Trivia Night" for ages 21 and over at 6:30 p.m. July 13 (DL). The cost is $200 per table for eight-person teams (price includes drink tickets for beer and soda).
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be July 7, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. July 9, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.