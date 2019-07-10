SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The 2019 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge "It's Showtime at Your Library!" is taking place now through July 26. Register at either location or by visiting smrld.beanstack.com. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents a Robotics Workshop with the SIUE STEM Center for ages 7-12 at 2 p.m. July 10 (DL). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Drop-In Make & Tech" for grades 7-12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Thursday through July 18. Stop by and try out their video tech and learn about stop motion animation, green screen, video cameras, editing software and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Animation 101: How Do You Animate Your Favorite Cartoons?" for grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11 (DL). Chris Sagovac, associate professor of animation at Webster University, will discuss the principles of animation and will introduce participants to drawn animation techniques in a short flip book workshop. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Mad Science: Sounds Like Science" at 10 a.m. (BL) and 2 p.m. (DL) July 12. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "STEM Saturday" at 2 p.m. July 13 (DL). The theme of this event for ages 7-12 is maze construction. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the "It's Showtime at Your Library! Trivia Night" for ages 21 and over at 6:30 p.m. July 13 (DL). The cost is $200 per table for eight-person teams (price includes drink tickets for beer and soda).
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the Just Unwind Yarn Club from 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 (BL). Join the club to knit, socialize and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Tales for Tails is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 16 (DL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Basics" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 18, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Adult Maker Series: Stained Glass Art with Alcohol Inks" at 1 p.m. July 20 (DL). Create your own "stained glass" votives at the library. They will use alcohol inks to color glass surfaces that looks like beautiful multicolored stained glass objects. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through Volunteens. For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. July 11, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.