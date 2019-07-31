SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Job Hunting Skill Classes: Interview Workshop" from 5 to 7 p.m. July 31 (DL). The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security will teach you how to put your best foot forward in a job interview. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Editing" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Dept.'s Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• An Adoption Day event with the Granite City APA will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 (BL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through Volunteens. For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be Aug. 4, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.
Granite City Community Garden seeking volunteers
The Granite City Community Garden at the Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave., in Granite City, is now a Growing Illinois Food Access Allocation (GIFAA) Garden.
The GIFAA project provides funding to grow and provide food to the Community Care Center Food Pantry. Through a partnership with University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners and SNAP-Ed programs and support from the Granite City Sustainability Plan, they will increase local food to the community.
Volunteers have been planting, weeding and soon will be harvesting produce for delivery to the pantry. If you enjoy gardening and would like to be a part of this project, e-mail Eadie Schillinger at eadien@charter.net.
For more information about this project or the University of Illinois Master Gardener or SNAP-Ed programs, call 618-344-4230 or e-mail Sarah Ruth at ruth1@illinois.edu.