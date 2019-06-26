SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The 2019 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge "It's Showtime at Your Library!" is taking place now through July 26. Register at either location or by visiting smrld.beanstack.com. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents Robotics Workshops with the SIUE STEM Center for ages 7-12 at 2 p.m. June 26 (DL). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Drop-In Make & Tech" for grades 7-12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Thursday through July 18. Stop by and try out their video tech and learn about stop motion animation, green screen, video cameras, editing software and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Animal Tales: Animals of the Galaxy" at 10 a.m. (BL) and 2 p.m. (DL) June 28. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720 .
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. July 1, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through Volunteens. For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. June 27, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
All religions and all women of any age are invited. All members should bring socks and underwear for Community Care.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. June 27, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.
Pancakes and Sausage Breakfast
The rescheduled all-you-can-eat Pancakes and Sausage Breakfast will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 29, at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
The cost is $7. To RSVP or purchase tickets, call 618-974-9454.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 2, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.