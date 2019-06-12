SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Will Stuck: Rumpus! Tuneful Tales & Musical Mayhem," sponsored by the Friends of the Library, at 10 a.m. (BL) and 2 p.m. (DL) June 14. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the Just Unwind Yarn Club from 6 to 8 p.m. June 18 (BL). Join the club to knit, socialize and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Tales for Tails is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 18 (DL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
BBQ fundraiser
A BBQ fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21-22, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
There will be pork steaks, brats, hot dogs and three homemade sides.
For more information, call 618-877-1936.
VBS/Cooking School combo
A Vacation Bible School/Cooking School combo will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24-28, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., in Granite City.
It is limited to 50 kindergarten through sixth grade students.
For more information, call 618-876-7568.