SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The 2019 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge "It's Showtime at Your Library!" is taking place now through July 26. Register at either location or by visiting smrld.beanstack.com. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The "It's Showtime at Your Library!" Kickoff Party will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 5, at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City. The event will feature the Granite City Marching Warriors. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Jump and Jive: Swing Dance Lessons" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from June 5-26 (DL). Bring your partner and learn swing dance basics during this four-week class for ages 19 and older. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "STEM Saturday" at 2 p.m. June 8 (DL). The theme of this event for ages 7-12 is puffy foam experiments. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Tales for Tails is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 (BL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through Volunteens. For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.
VBS/Cooking School combo
A Vacation Bible School/Cooking School combo will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24-28, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., in Granite City.
It is limited to 50 kindergarten through sixth grade students.
For more information, call 618-876-7568.