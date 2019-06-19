SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The 2019 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge "It's Showtime at Your Library!" is taking place now through July 26. Register at either location or by visiting smrld.beanstack.com. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Story Time with Ill. State Rep. Katie Stuart" at 10 a.m. June 20 (BL). Enjoy stories and crafts. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Drop-In Make & Tech" for grades 7-12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Thursday, from June 20 to July 18. Stop by and try out their video tech and learn about stop motion animation, green screen, video cameras, editing software and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Podcasting 101" for grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 20. Love podcasts? Learn how to make your own. Alex Smith and Jeff Daum, creators and hosts of the "They Create Worlds" podcast, will cover the basics of turning your passion into a podcast. Learn about equipment, software, marketing and more. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Jay & Leslie: Flights of Fancy" at 10 a.m. June 21 (BL) and at 2 p.m. June 21 (DL). Enjoy juggling and other nonsense. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. June 24 (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. June 24, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "Keep Her Safe" by Sophie Hannah. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Story Time is at 7 p.m. June 24 (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 25 (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents Robotics Workshops with the SIUE STEM Center for ages 7-12 at 2 p.m. June 26 and July 10 (DL). Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
BBQ fundraiser
A BBQ fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21-22, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
There will be pork steaks, brats, hot dogs and three homemade sides.
For more information, call 618-877-1936.
VBS/Cooking School combo
A Vacation Bible School/Cooking School combo will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24-28, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., in Granite City.
It is limited to 50 kindergarten through sixth grade students.
For more information, call 618-876-7568.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be June 24, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is $5. Come dance or just listen, but either way, you'll have a great time.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Pancakes and Sausage Breakfast
The rescheduled all-you-can-eat Pancakes and Sausage Breakfast will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 29, at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
The cost is $7. To RSVP or purchase tickets, call 618-974-9454.