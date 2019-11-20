SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Bingo for Books," for all ages, at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 (DL). Celebrate Family Read Night, play bingo and win a book. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Book Club" at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "House Made of Dawn" by N. Scott Momaday. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. Nov. 21, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Stuart holds satellite office hours
To remain accessible to constituents, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will hold satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 22, at Granite City City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave., in Granite City.
Stuart hosts satellite office hours as a free event for community members who may not be able to easily travel to the district office in Collinsville during normal business hours. By traveling around the district and hosting this event, Stuart makes herself more available to all her constituents to answer any questions or discuss issues they may be having.
For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
Senior Social Club Christmas Party
The Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party, which is open to everyone, will be Dec. 1, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with a catered dinner at 1 p.m. Entertainment includes "A Tribute to Johnny Cash" by Bill Forness at 1:30 p.m., and dance music by the 19th E Street Band from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There will also be attendance prizes.
Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for non-members (only 125 tickets are available) through Nov. 25.
For more information or tickets, call Diana at 618-444-6772, or Marty at 618-797-6749 or 618-877-4373.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.