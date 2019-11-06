SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the computer class "Microsoft Excel: Tables" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Make Your Own Foosball Table," for grades 3-8, at 2 p.m. Nov. 8 (DL). To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Saturday Science Lab" at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 (DL). The theme of this event for grades 3-8 is "Construction Challenges." For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (BL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Adult Maker Series: Button Art" at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 (DL). Join the library on National Button Day to make some button art. Two projects will be offered — "Christmas Ornaments and "Button Pictures on Canvas." Space is limited. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext 730.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.
Senior Social Club Christmas Party
The Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party, which is open to everyone, will be Dec. 1, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with a catered dinner at 1 p.m. Entertainment includes "A Tribute to Johnny Cash" by Bill Forness at 1:30 p.m., and dance music by the 19th E Street Band from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There will also be attendance prizes.
Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for non-members (only 125 tickets are available) through Nov. 25.
For more information or tickets, call Diana at 618-444-6772, or Marty at 618-797-6749 or 618-877-4373.