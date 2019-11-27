SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department's Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through the Teen Services Department's "Volunteens." For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.