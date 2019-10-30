SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Adult Services Department presents the computer class "Microsoft Excel: Formulas & Functions" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Music & Movement" at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1 (DL). This is a fun music program for babies and toddlers with interactive songs and movements. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department's Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Organizing Genealogy Research from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 (DL). Come learn some tips, tricks and resources for keeping your genealogy research organized. Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext 730.
• The Youth Services Department's Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 4, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents a "Consumer Protection Presentation" from the Illinois attorney general office at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 (BL). To RSVP or for more information, call Betsy at 618-452-6238, ext. 785.
Stuart holds satellite office hours
To remain accessible to constituents, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will hold satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 30, at the Granite City City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave., in Granite City.
Stuart typically holds satellite office hours for constituents that may not be able to make it to her Collinsville office during normal business hours. The event is free and open to the public.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 31, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be Nov. 3, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.
Senior Social Club Christmas Party
The Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party for all seniors 50 and older will be Dec. 1, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with a catered dinner at 1 p.m. entertainment at 1:30 p.m. and a dance band from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There will also be attendance prizes.
Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for non-members (only 125 tickets are available) through Nov. 25, and will be available at the Nov. 3 bingo event.
For more information or tickets, call Diana at 618-444-6772, or Marty at 618-797-6749 or 618-877-4373.