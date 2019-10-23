SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Book Club" at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "The Age of Miracles" by Karen Thompson Walker. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the computer class "Microsoft Excel: Formulas & Functions" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 24, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
They invite any interested women all ages, races, cultures and traditions to join them at their monthly meetings as they seek action for peace with justice in the world.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
BBQ fundraiser
A BBQ fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25-26, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
There will be brats, pork steaks, pulled pork and hot dogs, along with homemade potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans.
For more information, call 618-877-1936.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be Oct. 28, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
These monthly dances will be free through October with a band performing each month. Come dance or just listen, but either way, you'll have a great time.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.