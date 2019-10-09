SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Saturday Science Lab" at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 (DL). The theme of this event for grades 3-8 is vomiting pumpkins. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Hispanic Heritage Month Family Story Time" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (DL). Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and snacks with special guests from different Hispanic cultures. This week, the final one is Puerto Rico. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the "Just Unwind Yarn Club" from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 (BL). Join the club to knit, socialize and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 (DL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
BBQ fundraiser
A BBQ fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25-26, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
There will be brats, pork steaks, pulled pork and hot dogs, along with homemade potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans.
For more information, call 618-877-1936.