SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the "Adult Maker Series: Intro to Knitting" at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Learn the basic stitches and complete your very first project over the course of this two-week class. They will supply the knitting needles, you just need to bring the yarn. Space is limited. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 785.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents "Book Club" at 11 a.m. the last Monday of the month (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. the last Monday of the month, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents" by Julia Alvarez. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Hispanic Heritage Month Family Story Time" at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 (DL). Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and snacks with special guests from different Hispanic cultures. This week, it is Honduras. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 26, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
After the meeting, they will be serving lunch for their 70th birthday. Members, please invite a friend.
All women of religion and race are invited. For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. Sept. 26, at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be Sept. 30, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
These monthly dances will be free through October with a band performing each month. Come dance or just listen, but either way, you'll have a great time.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.
Book fair
A book fair for all ages will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 5, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
There will be story time for children, refreshments, handmade book bags and story time pillows.
For more information, call 618-877-1936.