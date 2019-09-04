SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Music & Movement" at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 (DL). This is a fun music program for babies and toddlers with interactive songs and movements. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department's Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department's Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 (BL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be Sept. 8, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.