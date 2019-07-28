SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "1000 Books Before Kindergarten." Register at either library location or online at smrld.beanstack.com. Have your child keep a book log and then — for every 100 books they read, visit either library location and receive a sticker; for 500 books read, your child will receive a free book; and for 1,000 books read, your child will receive a free book and a backpack. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents "Job Hunting Skill Classes: Interview Workshop" from 5 to 7 p.m. July 31 (DL). The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security will teach you how to put your best foot forward in a job interview. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• Story Times are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the computer class "Microsoft Word — Editing" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, in the Training and Events Room (DL). Registration is required. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
• The Teen Services Dept.'s Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. the last Monday of the month (BL); and at 6:30 p.m. the last Monday of the month, at Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City, each to discuss the current book club selection, "Title Here" by Author Here. Pick up a copy of the book at either library location. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time will be at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• An America Reads tutor is available for students in grades K-12 from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday (BL). These are one-hour sessions and are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• Lego Club for kindergartners through fifth graders is from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Dept. presents the Just Unwind Yarn Club from 6 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month (BL). Join the club to knit, socialize and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Tales for Tails is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (BL) and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month (DL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents the Graphic Novel Book Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month, in the Teen Room (DL). This month's book is "Title Here" by Author Here. Copies can be picked up for check out at either library location. Future books will be chosen by a reader vote. Snacks are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "STEM Saturday" at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 (DL). The theme of this event for ages 7-12 is make your own fossils. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Dept. presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 (BL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Teens ages 13-17 can volunteer at the library in different ways through Volunteens. For more information and an application, stop by the Youth Services Desk (DL) or the Research Desk (BL) or call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
Free Clothes Closet
The Calvary Baptist Church Ladies Ministry will host a Free Clothes Closet at 12 p.m. every Thursday (Aug. 1), at the church, 3000 Washington Ave., in Granite City.
For an appointment, call the church at 618-877-0066 or Shirley at 618-304-3454.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be Aug. 4, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Support group meeting
A National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois support group meeting for individuals living with mental illness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month (Aug. 6), at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-798-9788 or visit namiswi.org.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month (Aug. 13), at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.
Church Women United
The Southwest Quad City Area of Church Women United will meet at 10 a.m. every fourth Thursday (Aug. 22), at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
CWU, which is entering its 70th year serving the area, consists of representatives from 22 area churches and has a strong sense of identification with the needs of women, children and families and seeks ways to provide impacting support.
They invite any interested women all ages, races, cultures and traditions to join them at their monthly meetings as they seek action for peace with justice in the world.
And they invite all women to consider joining CWU and participating in the many worthwhile projects they support, such as Community Care Center, Phoenix Crisis Center, Good Samaritan House, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, as well as state and national organizations of CWU.
For more information, call 618-877-8251.
Senior Social Club Dance
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Dance for all seniors 50 and older will be Aug. 26, at Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is $5. Come dance or just listen, but either way, you'll have a great time.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
MCT trustees meeting
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees will take place at 9 a.m. on the last Thursday of each month (Aug. 29), excluding holidays, at the Transit Facility, One Transit Way, in Granite City.
For more information, call 618-797-4600 or visit mct.org.
Granite City Community Garden seeking volunteers
The Granite City Community Garden at the Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave., in Granite City, is now a Growing Illinois Food Access Allocation (GIFAA) Garden.
The GIFAA project provides funding to grow and provide food to the Community Care Center Food Pantry. Through a partnership with University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners and SNAP-Ed programs and support from the Granite City Sustainability Plan, they will increase local food to the community.
Volunteers have been planting, weeding and soon will be harvesting produce for delivery to the pantry. If you enjoy gardening and would like to be a part of this project, e-mail Eadie Schillinger at eadien@charter.net.
For more information about this project or the University of Illinois Master Gardener or SNAP-Ed programs, call 618-344-4230 or e-mail Sarah Ruth at ruth1@illinois.edu.