Kolin Dothager was looking for something to jumpstart his team.
The Greenville girls basketball coach needed something to ignite the Comets in a close game.
So he turned to his spark plug — sophomore Abbey Sussenbach.
"When she has confidence in herself, she can really play," Dothager said.
Sussenbach came off the bench and dominated the glass as Greenville surged past Father McGivney 43-34 in the Lebanon Christmas Tournament championship game on Dec. 30, at Lebanon High School.
Greenville (10-5) captured its second consecutive Lebanon Christmas Tournament title and handed Father McGivney its first loss of the season.
Sussenbach didn't record any points in the third quarter, but she didn't have to score to make her presence felt.
"We needed more offensive rebounds, so I just ran around and got more so that we could get more putbacks," Sussenbach said.
The 5-foot-7 lightning bug flew around the court and pulled down seven third-quarter rebounds, four offensive rebounds and ignited a defense that put the clamps on Father McGivney (13-1).
"Our defense overcame in the second half," Dothager said. "We limited them to just 11 points in the second half. That's just an incredible performance by the girls."
The Comets limited the Griffins to just three made field goals on 25 attempts in the second half. The lane that was open in the first half, was off limits in the second.
"We just played more together, honestly," Sussenbach said.
Father McGivney pounded the rock inside the lane and got nine of its 10 buckets inside the paint against Greenville in the first half, but only got one bucket inside the paint in the second half.
A big reason, literally, was senior forward Megan Hallemann.
The 6-foot-4 forward collected a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had seven blocks.
"We talked about before the game that No. 32 (Madison Webb) and No. 22 (Charlize Luehmann) probably hadn't seen someone of that size before this season," Dothager said. "It's hard to game plan for, because it's hard to know it until you see it."
Though the interior was closed in the second half, Webb led the way for the Griffins, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
"She (Hallemann) altered a lot of shots, but I thought Madison did a great job in the first half," Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. "Madison has never backed down to anyone. She just kept playing her game."
Father McGivney leading scorer Anna McKee was limited to just three points on 1-for-11 from the field but helped out on defense.
"She's giving Madison (Webb) the ability to go one-on-one in there," Oller said. "She plays great defense and other things that still impact the game."
The Griffins had a near-perfect game plan for the first half, forcing the Comets into 15 turnovers, but never got more than a five-point lead as senior guard Rylee Pickett kept Greenville in it.
Pickett scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the first half.
"It's encouraging," Oller said. "Hopefully, we can learn from this loss and be better next time."