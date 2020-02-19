Help fill the Empty Bowls next week in Collinsville

There’s a flurry of activity throughout the area as the Collinsville Woman’s Club recently launched Empty Bowl 2020 — the city’s largest fundraiser for the Collinsville Food Pantry, according to a press release.
“We invite everyone to join us for this very special event,” said Linda Wiedower, Woman’s Club president. “Together, we can make a big difference in helping those in need.”
With strong, community and area-wide support, the event has raised thousands of dollars for those who face empty bowls every day.
“We are very grateful for your kind generosity and support,” said Angel Lipham, director of the Collinsville Food Pantry. “Last year, the Empty Bowl helped put food on the table for more than 15,000 people.”
Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ash Wednesday (Feb. 26), the event will take place at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville, and has now expanded into a third ballroom.
For a $10 donation, attendees enjoy a simple soup meal, symbolizing the plight of the hungry. More than 35 meat/meatless soups are donated by area restaurants and licensed vendors. Guests can choose their favorite soup or taste as many as they like without added cost. Carry-outs are also available.
The event includes stage entertainment, a patriotic salute, special guests, live music and more. Derrick Keith Cox will return as MC.
This year’s silent auction will be bigger than ever and Carla’s homemade cakes and pies, a crowd favorite, will be available for purchase.
Tickets are sold at the door and in advance at Gateway Center, Lavadna’s Antiques & Accents, Mane Attraction Salon, the Collinsville Historical Museum and the Collinsville Food Pantry.
For those who can’t attend, donations are greatly appreciated. Checks, made payable to the Collinsville Woman’s Club, may be mailed to Collinsville Woman’s Club, Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234.
For more information, call Linda at 618-406-4350.