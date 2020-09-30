Highland's Emig emerges from out of nowhere to claim MVC medalist crown

Dominick Emig could have easily thrown in the towel.
The Highland High sophomore recorded a triple bogey on his second hole during the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament last Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course.
"I was pretty mad about it," he said.
Instead of sulking or slipping into a funk, Emig channeled his anger in a different way — by rebounding to record the best round of his high school career.
Emig bounced back from the slow start to claim medalist honors in the six-team, 36-player event.
The diminutive lefthander carded a 3-over-74 to finish two strokes ahead of teammate and defending tournament champion Evan Sutton.
Connor Bain of Triad tied for second with 76.
Emig's surprising effort helped the Bulldogs grab their second successive team title with a four-player score of 313. Triad was second (319), followed by Mascoutah (322).
But Emig stole the show with an eye-opening round.
"Everything was working for me," he said.
Emig had played well during the regular season, but still held down the No. 4 spot on a deep roster. He progressive got better to set the stage for last Wednesday's coming out party.
"His mentality was excellent," Highland coach Brent James said. "He's been right there and he finally put it all together."
Emig's ability to bounce back from the disastrous start was the key to his success. On the very next hole after the triple, he stuck a 7-iron to within two feet of the pin from 145 yards out for a birdie. Four holes later, he drilled a 40-foot putt for another birdie.
All of a sudden, the triple bogey was a distant memory.
"I just stuck with it," Emig said.
James was not surprised by Emig's ability to regroup.
"He lets bad shots roll off him like water," James said. "That's just the type of player that he is."
Emig stayed consistent down the stretch to tie a career mark. He also shot a 74 in a PGA Junior event over the summer.
Sutton, who came into the tournament as the favorite to repeat, was impressed with his teammate's composure.
"When he's making putts, he can (score) like he did today," Sutton said.
But, Sutton was not happy with his score and vowed to improve down the road.
"I can do so much better than today," Sutton said.
Jaxton Black (81) and Reid Koishor (82) rounded out the winning attack for the Bulldogs.
Highland started slow with both Sutton and Emig struggling out of the gate.
"The boys were on their heels after the first few holes," James said. "They ended up finally steadying the ship and getting things going."
The Bulldogs, who won last year's tournament by one stroke over Mascoutah, got some more good news that same afternoon.
The Illinois High School Association announced postseason play would contain a sectional tournament as well as the earlier announced regional round.
Prior to last Wednesday, the season was slated to end after regional play.
Now, golfers will get a chance to play in another meaningful tournament.
"All the kids all over gear their season around the postseason," James said. "Any extra tournament is great for us. Allowing more postseason (play) is definitely welcome by everyone."
