Highly-touted Highland Shootout delivers the goods

The only thing that could have made the 29th Highland Shootout better is if the gym had three more sets of bleachers.
The standing-room-only crowd of more than 3,000 people saw one of the most complete and entertaining basketball showcases in the area in recent memory on Jan. 11
Five of the seven boys games were decided by 10 or fewer points and, of those five, three were decided by three or fewer points.
The first session really got cooking when Tolton escaped Mater Dei 51-48 when a Knights 3-point attempt at the horn was off-target.
No. 1 large school Collinsville needed overtime to hold off De Smet, as senior standout guard Ray’Sean Taylor found Cawhan “Skeet” Smith for the buzzer-beater 3-pointer to win it, 50-47.
“(Other teams) always double off of me because they think I can’t shoot or something,” Smith said. “I’m going to knock it down if I’m wide open. As soon as it went in, I knew it was game over.”
Trinity and Mehlville opened the second session with a matchup that featured two 7-footers. Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mehlville’s Davion Bradford went toe to toe, but it was Trinity senior guard Rashad Weekly who stole the show. Weekly scored inside and outside as he pumped in 36 points to tie him for fourth-most in the shootout’s history.
Trinity grabbed a 77-67 win and handed Mehlville its second loss this season. Tolton is the only other team to beat the Panthers this winter.
During a day where there were strong performances all around, no one was better than Sussex Hamilton’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. The 6-foot-9 swingman led Wisconsin’s top-ranked team to a convincing 70-57 win over Chaminade. Baldwin scored 29 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked four shots and handed out three assists. One of the top-rated recruits in the class of 2021, Baldwin looked every bit the NBA lottery pick he’s expected to be.
If you missed him, then there is good news. Matt Powers, who organizes the event and runs it with the help of Highland High and the Highland Optimists, said Hamilton already has committed to returning next season. It’s hard to imagine Hamilton not playing in the showcase game with its star.
Vashon rallied past Chicago’s Simeon, 80-71, behind a monster game from senior guard and Southeast Missouri State signee Phillip Russell. The 6-foot Russell scored 31 points as he connected on 7 of 9 3-pointers. His 31 points tied him with Bradley Beal (Chaminade), Michael Porter Jr. (Tolton), Thaddeus Young (Memphis Mitchell) and Charles Matthews (Chicago St. Rita) for seventh all-time at the Highland Shootout.
The biggest performance came in the last game, as Chicago’s Whitney Young slipped past CBC 66-64. Duke-bound guard D.J. Steward scored 40 points to tie him with Javon Pickett (Belleville East) and Josh Pruemer (Stewardson Strasburg) for most all-time in event history.
Powers, as mentioned above, already has started laying the foundation for next year’s shootout. He said he’s looking to lure more of Chicago’s best players and teams downstate and he's casting his net into Memphis to see what he can find. There will, of course, be a heavy local presence with the wealth of basketball talent in the area.
“It could shape up to be the best we’ve had,” Powers said in an e-mail.