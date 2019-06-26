IDNR announces summer urban fishing clinics in Southern Illinois

Learning how to fish is fun, easy and free for youngsters and families this summer, thanks to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program, as free fishing clinics are scheduled at sites throughout southern Illinois, according to a press release.
The free Urban Fishing Program clinics are targeted toward children ages 16 and younger, but anyone interested in learning basic fishing techniques may attend.
Fishing clinic instructors present information on fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics on how to catch fish and finally how to handle and return fish to the water. As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for 90 minutes of catch-and-release fishing.
Most Urban Fishing clinics are presented on weekdays with morning and afternoon sessions. Locations and reservation/contact phone numbers for the clinics include:
• Frank Holten State Park, in East St. Louis (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 12) — 618-874-7920 or 618-250-2446
• LeClaire Park, in Edwardsville (9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, from July 23-Aug. 16) — 618-692-7538 or 618-604-5465
• Gordon Moore Park, in Alton (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 12) — 618-917-6296
• Belk Park, in Wood River (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 12) — 618-917-6296
• Glazebrook Park, in Godfrey (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through July 16) — 618-466-1483 or 618-604-5465
• Foundation Park, in Centralia (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through July 19) — 618-314-0437
• Evergreen Park Lake, in Carbondale (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 15) — 217-415-0043
• Memorial Park, in Nashville (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 23-Aug. 15) — 618-314-0437
• Veteran’s Park, in Mount Vernon (9-11:30 a.m., and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 23-Aug. 5) — 618-314-0437
• Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton (12-7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-28) — 618-604-5465 or 618-786-3323
The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was introduced in 1985 to teach individuals of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities and to give participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.
Urban Fishing Program coordinators also hold non-fishing conservation education programs and visit schools during the fall, winter and spring to teach and promote fishing and the appreciation of natural resources.
For more information on fishing in Illinois, visit ifishillinois.org.