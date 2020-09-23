IESA specifies dates for three sports' regional play

The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Board of Directors recently held its regularly scheduled fall meeting via a zoom conference call, according to a press release.
In an extraordinarily busy meeting, several items were discussed, including the announcement Steve Endsley will retire as the executive director of the IESA at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year. His last day is scheduled for June 30, 2021. Nicole Schaefbauer, the current associate executive director, has been named as Endsley's replacement and will take over the duties of executive director effective July 1, 2021.
The Alternative Plan for the Return to Play of IESA activities was revised. Specific dates have now been set for regional play in the activities of boys basketball, girls volleyball and girls basketball.
"When we approved the IESA plan for 2020-21 in July, we indicated the plan for the activities would be fluid," Endsley said. "As we reviewed the plan for these three sports, it became apparent that we needed to add an additional week for regional play to accommodate the eighth grade level. The new plan now details the starting dates for regional play at both the seventh grade and eighth grade level."
In addition to setting the regional playing dates, there were two other adjustments to the IESA Plan
Contact days — Coaches will now be able to (for the '20-21 school year only) have 15 contact days with their players. These contact days may begin on Nov. 2, and must end on Dec. 18. Practices must be held in accordance with the All Sports policy regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Number of contests — In an ordinary year, basketball and volleyball teams are limited to 24 games. Given the seasons are shorter this year, that number has been reduced to 15. However, the limitation on the number of contests per week has been lifted. Whereas there was a limit of two games per week for baseball and softball (three if one of the dates was a doubleheader), that limitation has been removed. Schools can play 15 games in the five-week season. If that means four games are played in a given week, that would be acceptable. Schools cannot exceed a total of 15 games.
For more information, visit iesa.org.
