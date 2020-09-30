ILLINOIS CAPITOL RECAP: Denied marijuana dispensary applicants to get second chance

SPRINGFIELD — Failed applicants for a marijuana dispensary license will have an opportunity to amend their applications and receive more information as to why they were denied points in the scoring process.
In a news release on Sept. 21, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said they came to the decision after a “careful examination” based on “feedback from community leaders and stakeholders.”
The change allows denied applicants to resubmit their applications or have them rescored after receiving a “supplemental deficiency notice” that tells them which specific portions of their application lost points and prevented them from reaching the 252-point perfect score needed to enter the lottery to distribute licenses.
Those receiving a perfect score after this process takes place would be added to the lottery for the first 75 licenses.
An applicant may not, however, change the owners or makeup of its ownership group on resubmitted applications. Officials said the process allowing for rescoring could be wrapped up “this fall.”
The announcement of changes comes after just 21 of more than 900 applicants received perfect scores in the first round of grading by an outside company. That meant no other applicants would be eligible for any of the 75 licenses granted in the first wave of the new program, which sparked an immediate backlash from lawmakers, applicants and activists.
The outside professional services and auditing firm conducting the first round of grading was KPMG and they will once again be grading the rescored applications, according to the governor’s office. A spokesperson from the governor’s office noted, however, “IDFPR will ensure strong oversight of the process with KPMG to ensure every step focuses on fairness.”
KPMG received a $4.2 million no-bid contract from the state to score dispensary applicants, as well as a $2.5 million no-bid contract from the Illinois Department of Agriculture to grade applicants who wish to receive a license to grow, transport and infuse cannabis products.
The grow licenses have yet to be awarded, as the process has seen significant delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the news conference Sept. 22, Pritzker and his lead marijuana advisor, former state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, said the General Assembly could amend the legalization law for future waves of licenses to provide a cut-off range for applicants to qualify for a license rather than only accepting the highest scores.
According to Hutchinson, that would allow worthy applicants who don’t achieve a perfect score for reasons such as not having a majority veteran stakeholder to still advance to the lottery stage. But those changes would require action from the General Assembly and be more likely to happen in future rounds, rather than for the first wave of 75 licenses.
“This process is designed for us to see all the things that worked and figure out how to tighten this as we move forward,” Hutchinson said, noting 75 licenses in the initial distribution is an intentionally small number.
Civil union stepparents
The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously ruled Sept. 24, parents involved in civil unions have the same stepparenting rights as married individuals and those rights continue even after the death of their spouse.
The case involved a woman, Kris Fulkerson, whose partner, Matthew Sharpe, died in 2017. Sharpe had a child — identified in court documents only as A.S. Sharpe — with his ex-wife, Crystal Westmoreland, before their 2013 divorce.
Sharpe and Westmoreland shared equal parenting time, but A.S. continued to live with Sharpe at their home in the Metro East with Fulkerson and her three children. After Sharpe died, Westmoreland took custody of A.S. and stopped allowing the child to visit Fulkerson or her other children.
Fulkerson filed a petition seeking visitation rights and an allocation of parental responsibilities.
In 2011, the General Assembly passed the Illinois Religious Freedom Protection and Civil Union Act, known more simply as the Civil Union Act, as a way to confer most of the rights of marriage to couples who were not legally married. That was prior to the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.
That law states: “A party to a civil union is entitled to the same legal obligations, responsibilities, protections, and benefits as are afforded or recognized by the law of Illinois to spouses, whether they derive from statute, administrative rule, policy, common law, or any other source of civil or criminal law.”
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled in favor of stepparent rights last Thursday.
“We find that, in enacting the Civil Union Act, the General Assembly intended to create an alternative to marriage that was equal in all respects,” Justice Rita Garman wrote for the court. “This intent was not limited to partners’ rights as to each other.”
The case now goes back to circuit court for a judge to decide how much visitation and parental responsibility Fulkerson will have.
Positivity rate 'too high'
While Illinois’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate remains lower than surrounding states, Pritzker said once again Sept. 23, it is still too high to resume a level of normalcy beyond mitigations currently in place.
The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state remained at 3.5 percent last Wednesday for the fifth straight day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which reported another 1,848 new cases of the virus among 46,391 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
“I would love it if we could get below 2 percent, that would be terrific,” Pritzker said. “We're not anywhere near that right now. And what has happened is that Illinois, even though we've got the best positivity rate among all of our neighboring states, it's still a concerning positivity rate.”
The governor once again said unequivocally he is listening to medical experts when it comes to allowing fall sports with a high risk of transmission. The expert recommendations are to not allow contact sports such as wrestling and football at this time. Sports such as football and volleyball have been tentatively rescheduled for the spring.
As for schooling, the state has let local school districts decide the best method for engaging students.
“Our schools are a priority, we want to make sure that kids are back in school,” Pritzker said. “There are many kids who are in hybrid programs, and many kids who are not at all in school, they’re just in e-learning. And the further we can drive this positivity rate down, the more I'm looking forward to the idea that kids will be able to get back in school.”
Five million tests
After the state surpassed 5 million COVID-19 tests over the previous weekend, Pritzker and health officials touted the expansion of testing efforts at a news conference on Sept. 21.
Illinois Department of Public Health labs have conducted more than 615,000 COVID-19 tests, which is approximately 12 percent of all tests done in the state since the pandemic began, according to the governor’s office.
“The only way right now to control this pandemic is to reduce exposure through masking and social distancing and we're marrying that with a strong statewide testing program,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the news conference.
While testing is one of the main reasons the state’s positivity rate remains low, the governor said it does not mean certain precautions can be lifted.
He once again stood by a decision not to allow for fall contact sports such as football despite other states’ decisions to let sports proceed. He said football participants could take part in drills and warmups, but contact could facilitate the virus’ spread.
He said a concern with allowing high-risk sports was players spreading the virus to others and the state is focusing on balancing everyday activities with public safety.
Pritzker’s office said the state’s testing operation has approximately 300 locations, including more than 100 Federally Qualified Health Centers and 25 state testing sites and teams.
The state also has mobile testing capacity, some of which is currently deployed in the Metro East.
Driver's license deadline extension
Expiration dates on Illinois driver’s licenses and state ID cards will be extended another three months, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Sept. 23.
White announced expirations for licenses and IDs will be extended until Feb. 1, 2021, so the cards will remain valid throughout that span. The extension applies to those who have October, November, December and January expiration dates.
License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, as they can be renewed online. White encouraged those who have business with the secretary of state to consider using online services instead of visiting a facility when possible.
Online services at cyberdriveillinois.com can be used to renew license plate stickers, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtain a driving record abstract or renew a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver renewal program.
Utility shutoff moratorium
Several state-regulated utilities have voluntarily extended a moratorium on disconnections into next year after requests from the Illinois Commerce Commission.
In a Sept. 22, news release, the ICC announced Nicor Gas and Liberty Utilities have agreed to halt shutoffs due to missed or late payments for all residential customers until March 31, 2021.
Ameren Illinois, Aqua Illinois, Illinois American Water, Commonwealth Edison, Peoples Gas/North Shore Gas and Utility Services of Illinois have agreed to delay disconnections to the same date for residential customers who qualify for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, and those financially impacted by COVID-19.
MidAmerican has extended its moratorium on shutoffs for LIHEAP-qualified residential customers until March 31, 2021, as well, and is considering other options, according to ICC.
To qualify for LIHEAP, residential customers’ combined household income for the 30 days prior to submitting an application must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level for their family size. A spokesperson for the ICC said it is strongly encouraging all residential customers of the participating utilities to call their utility to check their eligibility. The LIHEAP application period runs from July of this year to June 30, 2021, or until funding set aside for the program is exhausted.
According to the ICC release, residential customers who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot pay their utility bill do not need to fill out any forms or provide paperwork to qualify for the moratorium. They just need to “make the phone call and verbalize” their situation to receive a delay on shutoffs if their state-regulated utility is participating in COVID-19 related moratoriums.
Child care grants
Pritzker on Sept. 21, announced the release of $156 million in Business Interruption Grant funding has been provided to 4,686 child care providers across Illinois. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The first round helped child care centers and homes in 95 counties across the state and 47 percent of the grant funds were awarded to child care programs located in areas that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
An additional $114 million will be available for child care providers across the state through the second round of funding for the program in the coming weeks. Applications will be available online in the coming weeks at ilgateways.com/financial-opportunities/restoration-grants.
Unemployment update
The economic effects of COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to show in Illinois and nationwide, according to unemployment reports released Sept. 24.
There were 870,000 first-time unemployment claims nationwide for the week ending Sept. 19, including 25,976 in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. For the state, that was a decrease of 1,408 from the previous week, but the number of continued claims rose by 28,938 to 538,496.
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased since last year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in August, with five metro areas at record low payrolls for the month, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor and IDES.
The August unemployment rate was 10.9 percent statewide, the highest rate recorded since 1983, when it was 11.3 percent.
The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro area had the highest unemployment rate at 12.6 percent, up from 3.8 percent during the same month a year ago. The Rockford and Decatur metropolitan areas had the next highest unemployment rates at 11.3 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, up from 5.9 percent and 5.4 percent a year ago.
Bloomington had the lowest unemployment rate at 7.2 percent, which was an increase from 3.8 percent a year ago, followed by Champaign-Urbana, which increased to 7.4 percent from 3.9 percent.
Other areas ranged from 8.1 percent to 9.6 percent.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!