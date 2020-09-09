ILLINOIS CAPITOL RECAP: Officials urge residents to fill out census as deadline approaches

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn last Thursday to promote the census as the Sept. 30 deadline for states to get their residents counted approaches.
Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton both emphasized the importance of an accurate census count, as response rate and population estimates are tied to federal funding and the apportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. A low response rate can put millions of dollars in federal funding at risk across Illinois.
Pritzker said a 1 percent undercount could result in the state losing more than $195 million in federal funds. That amounts to approximately $15,000-$20,000 lost in federal funding per person undercounted in the census.
According to Pritzker, Illinois is one of 10 states that pays more in federal taxes than it receives in federal funding. A high response rate to the 2020 census can change that.
Stratton also emphasized the need for the Latino Illinoisans to participate in the census and addressed fears of retaliation.
“Our census doesn’t hurt, it helps. The census questionnaire will not ask your citizenship status,” she said. “Your personal information will not be used against you in court or by any government agency like ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).”
The Trump administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, but those efforts were blocked by multiple federal courts last year. It does not appear on the final form and any respondent information is kept confidential by law.
As of last Wednesday, Illinois was No. 7 in terms of self-response with a 69.8 percent rate. Illinois ranks 12th in total “enumeration,” or the percentage of households in the state that have been counted in the census, at 89.8 percent. Among states with a population over 10 million, Illinois ranks first in both categories.
Voting safety measures
The Illinois Department of Public Health has released in-person voting guidelines for election authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 this year.
Changes announced on Aug. 28, include moving polling locations from senior living facilities, maintaining social distancing for voters and workers, creating outdoor spaces for citizens to wait and swapping communal items for single-use ones.
Those rules also apply to early voting, which varies depending on local rules but generally begins Sept. 24 and runs through Nov. 2 — the day before Election Day.
According to Illinois law, individual county clerks are obligated to comply with the department’s rules as well as produce their own plans to minimize potential COVID-19 infections. Officials should specify a disinfection procedure, configure booths and tables for social distancing and display signs specifying a face covering should be worn.
While masks will be provided at locations statewide, “election authorities are prohibited from preventing a non-compliant voter from casting a ballot for refusal to wear a face covering outside or inside a polling place,” the health department’s guidance specifies.
Poll workers are also barred from screening citizens for COVID-19.
Those who refuse to wear a face covering “should” be separated from those who are complying with the recommendation, the department added.
Voters can expect to see polling locations more spread out than in years past, with barriers separating them from workers, designated entrance- and exit-only doorways and signs on the ground indicating a six-foot separation between those waiting in line.
Writing utensils and ballot covers will either be single-use or disinfected between voters. The health department is also instructing local election authorities to “consider not offering” stickers this year.
Added unemployment funding
Illinois is one of the last states to apply and be approved for a federal program providing an additional $300 in unemployment assistance per week to qualifying residents.
Pritzker announced Aug. 31, he instructed the Illinois Department of Employment Security to submit an application “despite serious concerns about the unfairness” of the program. The Federal Emergency Management Agency certified that request on Sept. 1.
Funding for the Lost Wage Assistance Program was redirected by President Donald Trump from the agency’s disaster relief fund. That money is typically used to finance the federal government’s response to major domestic disasters, such as assisting hurricane survivors.
Trump issued the order in July shortly after a measure creating $600 in added weekly benefits through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, Or CARES, Act expired.
Up to $44 billion is available to states through Dec. 27, or until the funding runs out. Benefits can be retroactively paid to eligible Illinoisans, starting with the week ending Aug. 1.
The governor’s office, in a news release, estimated funding will be exhausted in three weeks. It cited unspecified “economic projections for the demand of these funds.”
Only those Americans who are eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits qualify for the extra $300 in federal funding. That is why Pritzker said Illinois did not apply for the program sooner — about 55,000 residents will be excluded, according to his office.
As of last Wednesday, 45 states are approved to receive grants, including Illinois, which was the 44th state approved.
Jobless numbers
The number of Illinois workers filing first-time unemployment claims fell slightly last week, according to a Sept. 3 report from the U.S. Department of Labor. During the week that ended Aug. 29, the state saw 24,116 people file initial claims for jobless benefits, down from 26,262 the week before.
The number of people receiving continuing unemployment benefits also fell to 555,582, which is 37,723 fewer than the prior week.
An additional 4,433 workers filed first-time claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federally-funded program for gig workers, independent contractors and others who don’t normally qualify for regular unemployment. That was an increase of 264 from the prior week.
There were 118,968 people in Illinois receiving continuing PUA benefits during the week, down 798 from the prior week.
Vote by mail
The number of those opting to vote in person this year is likely to be lower than average, as officials continue to encourage citizens to vote by mail.
As of Aug. 28, more than 1.1 million Illinoisans had requested a mail ballot, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, but that statistic is presumed to increase once the remaining 28 local election authorities disclose their data.
In 2018, approximately 430,000 citizens voted by mail and, in 2016, that number was 370,000.
As of Aug. 31, the number increased by more than 120,000, the elections board announced on Twitter.
Systemic racism reforms
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus released its agenda of “sweeping reforms” meant to address systemic racism in the state at a news conference on Sept. 1.
The agenda is focused on four pillars of policy: Criminal justice reform, violence and police accountability; education and workforce development; economic access, equity and opportunity; and health care and human services.
State Senate Majority Leader and ILBC Chair Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, opened her remarks at the news conference by noting, “This is the moment that I have dreamed of, that I have prayed for, that I have worked towards my entire life.”
“This is a time when I stand on my parents’ shoulders, and their parents’ shoulders, and their parents’ shoulders and their parents' shoulders,” she said. “We’re finally here ... today as the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, to present to you our agenda to end systemic racism that has oppressed our people for as long as we’ve ever known.”
The news conference focused on the first pillar as the ILBC emphasized a need for ending mass incarceration, enacting police reform and strategically investing and redirecting state funding to reduce violence in Illinois communities.
Lightford also announced a series of hearings to discuss each pillar of the ILBC agenda that would continue until lawmakers return for the fall veto session.
The first such hearing took place shortly after the news conference, with the Senate Criminal Law and Special Committee on Public Safety holding a joint hearing on police training and the use of force.
While none of the pillars of the agenda have been filed as legislation yet, Lightford said bills would be ready for the fall legislative session.
“We will have our legislative initiatives prepared for the veto session and we do intend on taking up all of veto session to address them,” she said.
The legislative leaders of the Democratic party issued statements backing the ILBC.
Transportation diversity panel
A coalition of 10 state transportation agencies, including Illinois’, announced the creation of a diversity panel last week to develop “fairness and inclusion” at work sites, the group’s president said Aug. 28.
The committee has not yet held a meeting, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Transportation said in an e-mail, but its establishment “has been in the works for a while.” Members of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Agencies will share methods and programs designed to diversify their practices.
“We are also committed to creating more contracting opportunities for women- and minority-owned businesses and to avoid transportation projects having a negative impact on minority communities,” Craig Thompson, association president, said in a written statement.
Thompson is the secretary designee of Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation. States belonging to the association include Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.
Illinois currently participates in the federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program, which is mandated by the U.S. Congress and overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Through the initiative, which began in 1980 and was most recently reapproved in 2015, funds are allocated to projects contracted by states to be completed by “firms owned and controlled by a socially and economically disadvantaged individual,” according to the program’s website.
At least 10 percent of federal dollars available for transportation-related projects must be spent with those disadvantaged businesses. A spokesperson for IDOT said in an e-mail, in 2019, it reached a DBE Program participation mark of 17.07 percent. He added that is the largest percentage it achieved in six years and was in increase of 2 percentage points from the year prior.
COVID-19 update
Pritzker and other public health officials warned Sept. 2 of the danger of spreading COVID-19 during social gatherings as families and friends make plans for the just-completed Labor Day weekend.
Pritzker was joined at a news conference in Chicago by Dr. Amaal Tokars, assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, who said even small gatherings will have to be different this year. The pair urged people to limit the size of gatherings, wear facial coverings even around close friends and family and maintain social distances.
On Sept. 3, IDPH reported 1,360 new confirmed cases of the disease and 25 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 240,003 known cases and 8,115 deaths. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 95 percent, according to IDPH.
Laboratories reported processing 40,795 tests over the 24-hour period, which made for a single-day test positivity rate of 3.3 percent. That helped lower the seven-day rolling average positivity rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent. IDPH noted, however, it is still experiencing delays in processing data for its daily public reports due to the large volume of tests being conducted.
As of last Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in intensive care units and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. All of the numbers remained slightly above their pandemic lows.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!