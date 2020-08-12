Illinois Elementary School Association approves plan for return of lower risk fall sports

The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Board of Directors once again held a special meeting recently to discuss the status of fall sports and all IESA activities for the 2020-21 school year, according to a press release.
The meeting was convened as a result of the announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last Wednesday regarding youth sports.
During its July 23 meeting, the IESA board made the decision to cancel the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball and cross country. That decision was based on the information the association had at the time of the meeting.
The All Sports Guidance document that was recently released from the governor's office placed the sports of golf, softball, baseball and cross country in the "lower risk" category. Sports in that category can hold practices and interscholastic games. As a result of these four sports being re-categorized to lower risk and with interscholastic competitions being allowed, the IESA Board of Directors has approved a plan for the return of regular season contests in these activities and a limited state series.
"I speak for the board when I say they do not like to reverse decisions," IESA Executive Director Steve Endsley said. "In this case, the board believed the information that became available after their initial decision on July 23 warranted a review of that decision. Ultimately, the board approved the resumption of a regular season in the sports deemed lower risk and a plan for the remainder of the school year."
Softball, baseball and cross country teams may begin their practices on Aug. 3, and they may conduct their first game or contest on Aug. 15. Please note competitions may not be held before Aug. 15. This means contests previously scheduled to start before Aug. 15 will need to be canceled. This start date is mandated by the governor's office.
A regional-only level of the state series for softball and baseball will take place the week of Sept. 21, and a sectional-only level for cross country will take place sometime between Oct. 10-17. A sectional-only level for golf will take place on Sept. 9.
Additionally, the board approved a plan for modified seasons in all remaining IESA sports and activities. The purpose of the plan is to provide schools, administrators, coaches, parents and officials with a general framework for their sports and activity programs in the 2020-21 school year. It is a very fluid plan and circumstances/guidelines/mandates may change any part of the plan at any time.
"It is important to remember that the 2020-21 school year is not going to be the same as previous years," Endsley said. "We are hopeful that the remainder of the sports and activities will be held. Currently, the majority of those activities have been deemed as medium or high risk ... If we want our student-athletes to have the benefits that the privilege of participating in education-based activities provide, everyone has to be accountable for following all mandates and requirements."
