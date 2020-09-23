Illinois football coaches push 'Let Us Play' rallies

East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett was scheduled to head to Springfield last Saturday.
A group of East Side football parents were going to caravan there as well.
They were scheduled to join a “Let Us Play” rally at the State Capitol that afternoon. It was one of two rallies planned for after Journal press time last Saturday in Illinois. The other was scheduled to take place in Chicago at the James A. Thompson Center.
The rallies were to show support for a growing movement that Illinois resume high school football this fall and not wait until the spring.
Sunkett, who has previously said he was OK with playing in the spring, looks around the country and doesn’t understand why Illinois can’t join the 31 other states that are currently playing or will play football this fall.
“The six other states that surround us are having a football season,” Sunkett said. “Why can’t we do it?”
As of Sept. 15, Illinois was one of 20 state high school athletic associations that have moved football out of its traditional fall season. Michigan, which had originally moved football to the spring, reversed course two weeks ago and restarted fall football with the blessing of its state government. Louisiana is scheduled to start its high school football season in early October.
Illinois and Minnesota are the only Midwest states not playing football this fall.
At a Sept. 15 press conference, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker scuttled talk of reopening the fall season.
"We have the lowest positivity rate in the Midwest. The states you are talking about (around Illinois) all have very high positivity rates. Double-digit positivity rates in most," Pritzker said. "Those are states, fine, if they decided to endanger children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place, that is their decision. It’s not something that is good for the families and the children of Illinois.
“I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health. Neither the children nor their parents who would be affected also. We are being careful about it, but I’m relying on doctors and researchers to give us the information. This isn’t a political decision. I know that there are people who would like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves.”
Edwardsville coach Matt Martin understands both sides of the issue.
He can see why playing in the fall isn’t ideal but also why the spring season isn’t a cure-all either.
“I think it’s difficult for Illinois football families to watch other states manage COVID and still play games,” Martin said. “You can’t guarantee football will happen in the spring.”
One of the considerations should football be played in the spring is how it would affect the players' health should they return to play the following fall. It’s never been done before and no one knows what repercussions that decision could have.
“I think it’s a valid concern,” Martin said.
Sunkett said he feels football could be played safely in the spring and the following fall but it would require attention to detail.
“Adjustments could be made,” Sunkett said. “You have to put your calendar together to protect kids the best you can.”
Sunkett said the “Let Us Play” rallies were being spearheaded by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association, which has been left frustrated by Pritzker’s office and the Illinois High School Association’s move from fall to spring.
When the IHSA announced it was moving football, along with boys soccer and girls volleyball, to the spring season, there was no definitive plan for a state series. Travel within the state is expected to be restricted and would not allow for a statewide playoff.
Sunkett said one of the things the coaches association wants rectified is a state series be played, be it in the fall or spring.
“The state series is going to happen,” Sunkett said. “That’s something we’re hammering down and demanding from the state.”
Another factor driving Sunkett to join the “Let Us Play” movement is he believes COVID-19 will still be here in the spring and beyond. It is not exclusive to the fall.
“COVID is not going anywhere,” Sunkett said. “We’ve got to learn to live with it and stop hiding from it. You have to take the right precautions to do that.”
As of Sept. 15, Martin said he was still undecided if he would attend last Saturday’s rally. He did say he has informed his players and their families about the rally.
“I don’t know that it’s my place to make a recommendation,” Martin said.
Instead, Martin has focused his program on what it can control. The Tigers continue to weight train and have occasional practices. He has told his players the green light to play could come at a moment’s notice.
“You better be ready for this fall,” Martin said. “We’re just trying to stay prepared. A lot of this is out of our control.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!