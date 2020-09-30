Illinois RiverWatch, NGRREC to host Fall Speaker Series

The Illinois RiverWatch Network and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) have teamed up for the Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, featuring free Zoom presentations from four different scientists, according to a press release.
According to RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist Danelle Haake, the RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series will help make RiverWatch more of a year-round program.
“We hope the series will give people an opportunity to learn more about water through a series of online events,” Haake said. “We are focusing on how the choices we make in the watershed can impact streams and the animals who live in them.”
The series kicked off Sept. 22. Following is a list of the remaining dates, times, speakers and topics, along with registration information:
• "The Important Role of Streamside Vegetation in a Changing Climate" at 7 p.m. Oct. 6, with speaker Dr. Jason Knouft, professor of Biology at Saint Louis University
• "3D Printing and the Evolutionary Ecology of North American Riverine Snails" at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, with speaker Dr. Paul Brunkow, associate professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
• "How Winter Road Salt Hurts Water Quality and What We Can Do About It" at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, with speaker Dr. Danelle Haake, NGRREC RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist
To sign-up for one or more of these free events, registration links can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisRiverWatch or send an e-mail to riverwatch@lc.edu.
Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be e-mailed to registrants prior to each presentation.
For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit ngrrec.org/RiverWatch or contact Haake at 618-468-8724 or dhaake@lc.edu.
RiverWatch is a statewide partnership of organizations and individuals working to protect Illinois streams and waterways. Established in 1995 as a sub-program of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Eco Watch Network, RiverWatch certified volunteers, called citizen scientists, examine indicators like stream habitats and macroinvertebrate (stream bug) communities to provide reliable water quality data that can be used by scientists to determine how the conditions of streams are changing over time.
