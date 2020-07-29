Illinois students can access free healthy meals and snacks during the summer

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will provide healthy meals and snacks to children and teens age 18 and younger at hundreds of sites across Illinois this summer, according to a press release.
Families can find their nearest summer meals site by calling 800-359-2163, texting “FoodIL" to 877-877 or visiting summermealsillinois.org.
Hunger touches every community in Illinois. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means even more families now depend on federally-funded nutrition programs. Illinois’ summer meals programs rely on community organizations, school districts and other sponsors who are dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is continuing to encourage organizations to take part in this program to ensure all students have access to meals when school is not in session. Interested organizations can learn more about becoming a sponsor or site at isbe.net/summerfood.
The ISBE is utilizing waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow meals to be served in safe, socially distanced ways, such as curbside pickup, home delivery and provision of meals for multiple days of the week at one time. Waivers will also allow parents and/or guardians to pick up meals and bring them home to their children.
“COVID-19 has turned many families’ lives upside down. Illinois’ summer meals programs help to ensure that one thing families do not have to worry about is where their children will get their next meal,” said state superintendent of education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Throughout this crisis, schools have found safe and creative ways to meet students' nutritional needs, such as home delivery, pickup and drive-through options. Thanks to federal waivers that we have secured, these options will continue over the summer. We encourage all school districts to evaluate the needs of their communities during this trying time and to participate in summer food programs, if possible.”
The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the USDA and administered by the ISBE in partnership with local organizations across the state. The program provides funding to public or private nonprofit local education agencies; entities of state, local, municipal or county government; residential camps; organizations with 501(c)(3) status; and faith-based organizations to serve nutritious meals to children during the summer months when schools are not in session.
