COLLINSVILLE
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — Archon 43 from 9 to 12 a.m. Oct. 4-5, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6; and Collinsville Area Women's Connection from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Oct. 8.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Support groups
St. John's Community Care will host a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation.
St. John's Community Care will also host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
FAFSA Seminar
To prepare families and teens for paying for college, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a FAFSA Seminar to teach attendees how to complete the application for financial aid from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct, 8, in the council chambers at Collinsville City Hall, 125 S. Center St., in Collinsville.
A representative from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will give a small presentation and answer questions regarding the application.
FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, gives students an idea of how they can receive grants, scholarships, loans or other funds to help pay for college or career school. Applications for the 2020-2021 school year are now available. Anyone considering attending college or career school for the upcoming school year, as well as current students, is encouraged to attend this event.
For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, call club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.
Illinois SBDC workshop
The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, in collaboration with accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP (CLA) and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, will host a special “Minimum Wage Updates for Employers” workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18, in the council chambers at Collinsville City Hall, 125 S. Center St., in Collinsville.
Workshop topics will include what you need to know about minimum wage laws; tax credits/incentives; and employees under 18 years of age.
The $15 registration fee includes a light lunch and valuable handouts. To register, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31502.
Landscaping lesson
Are you looking for ideas to revitalize your garden? Learn the steps to get started in developing a comprehensive, personalized design for your entire property or a single garden bed by joining Terry Milne, St. Louis Master Gardener, for a lesson in landscaping at 10 a.m. Nov. 1, at the University of Illinois Extension office, 1 Regency Plaza Dr., in Collinsville.
The principles of design will be outlined and their application explained. Topics include key decisions to consider and a step-by-step process to get started.
The program is free, but space is limited. Register by Oct. 30. For more information or to register, call the University of Illinois Extension office at 618-344-4230 or e-mail ruth1@illinois.edu.
EDWARDSVILLE
Education committee meeting
To keep constituents informed about changes to higher education in Illinois, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host her next Higher Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3, at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., in Edwardsville.
For more information or to RSVP, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Dueling for Gold," a benefit for Painting the Town Gold Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and a performance by country musician Mark Wills at 8 p.m. Oct. 4..
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
G.R.O.W. Showcase
The G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education Showcase will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. This is a free community event. All are welcome.
If you have any spare, bring paper products, toiletries and food items to donate to the local women's shelter and food pantry.
SIUE grad school open house
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally-recognized graduate school will host its annual open house with two identical sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom at SIUE, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
Prospective graduate students will receive information on SIUE’s more than 140 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.
For more information or to pre-register, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit, call 618-650-2741 or e-mail graduateadmissions@siue.edu.
MRF 50th anniversary celebration
The Ralph Butler Band is the featured artist as Lovejoy Library’s “Night in the Stacks” annual fundraiser celebrates the Mississippi River Festival’s 50th anniversary at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
The MRF was an outdoor concert series held on the SIUE campus from 1969-1980 and featured legendary bands such as The Who, Chicago, The Eagles and The Grateful Dead.
LoRusso’s Cucina will provide dinner with a cash bar. A silent auction on Lovejoy’s first floor will include items from MRF performers. Other MRF memorabilia, including posters, t-shirts and photos, as well as two short films about the MRF, will be on display.
Individual tickets are $65 and seating is limited. Tables of eight are available for $480. For tickets, call 618-650-2760. Parking is free in Lot A.
All proceeds will benefit Lovejoy Library. For more information, contact Nick Niemerg, assistant director of constituent relations in the SIUE Foundation, at nniemer@siue.edu.
Vendor applications sought
Friends of Leclaire is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest, which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park, in Edwardsville.
A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair and a display of vintage vehicles.
Food booths, arts and crafts, games and informational booths are also all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. The price for a booth space is $30.
For a vendor application or more information, visit historic-leclaire.org or call vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.
GLEN CARBON
Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Friday Morning Classic Movies," which is the showing of a classic movie made before 1980, along with coffee and refreshments, will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 4, when a 1953 classic horror film starring Vincent Price and Carolyn Jones will be shown.
• A "Local History Presentation" on Glen Carbon's roots in the coal industry will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 4. Registration is requested.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Preschool Learning Lab" will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7-8. There will be story time, plus children’s literacy activities to promote emerging readers and learners. No need to register, just drop in.
• "Plethora of Pens" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. This writing group encourages each other’s creativity and gives support to one another’s work.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, to discuss the book "The Thirteenth Tale" by Diane Setterfield. Newcomers are always welcome.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
GRANITE CITY
SMRLD events
The Six Mile Regional Library District has two locations — the Downtown Library (DL), 2001 Delmar Ave., in Granite City; and the Branch Library (BL), 2145 Johnson Road, in Granite City.
The SMRLD has the following upcoming events:
• The Youth Services Department's "Story Times" are at 10 a.m. Thursdays (BL), and at 7 p.m. Mondays (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Adult Services Department presents the "Adult Maker Series: Intro to Knitting" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Learn the basic stitches and complete your very first project over the course of this two-week class. They will supply the knitting needles, you just need to bring the yarn. Space is limited. To register, call 618-452-6238, ext. 785.
• The Youth Services Dept. presents "Music & Movement" at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 (DL). This is a fun music program for babies and toddlers with interactive songs and movements. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department's Teen Advisory Group meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5, in the Reading Room (BL). The group is made up of volunteers ages 13-17 who provide input on improving library services to teens. Come share your ideas about events, talk about books and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD. Donuts are provided. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Nintendo Switch Gaming" for grades 7-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, in the Teen Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Hispanic Heritage Month Family Story Time" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 (DL). Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and snacks with special guests from different Hispanic cultures. This week, it is Colombia. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Lego Club" for kindergartners through fifth graders from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Training and Events Room (DL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
• The Teen Services Department presents "Tabletop Tuesdays," a new gaming series where students in grades 7-12 can learn how to play "Dungeons and Dragons" and a variety of card and board games, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 (BL). For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• The Youth Services Department presents "Tales for Tails" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 (BL). Kids in K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. For more information, call 618-452-6238, ext. 720.
St. Elizabeth fish fry
St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, in Granite City, will have a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
The items offered are cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon and shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.
Book fair
A book fair for all ages will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 5, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
There will be story time for children, refreshments, handmade book bags and story time pillows.
For more information, call 618-877-1936.
Senior Social Club Bingo & Games
The next Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games event will be Oct. 6, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo is for all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $1 and cards will be available four for $1.
For more information, call 618-877-1215 or 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.
Food pantry
A food pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, at Rivers of Life Community Church, 3131 E. 23rd St., in Granite City.
They are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell areas. They ask you bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance card, etc.). They also ask you to bring a container (box or basket) for your food.
Word of Life school enrollment
Word of Life Christian Academy, an accredited school for ages 3 years to 12th grade, 4870 Maryville Road, in Granite City, is now open for enrollment.
They enjoy hands-on learning, field trips and much more. Chasi accepted.
For more information, call 618-420-8060.
MADISON COUNTY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
• Oct. 2, from 2:15 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 E. Fourth St., in Alton.
• Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
• Oct. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St., in Edwardsville.
• Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• "Love, Loss and What I Wore," a stage reading by The Pinky Swear Project, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 3, in the Ahlmeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141. For more information, call 618-468-2010.
• Kindermusik, an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music, has two more “Move & Groove” evening classes open and enrolling preschool-age children for three-week sessions from 6 to 6:40 p.m. on Wednesdays. "All Keyed Up" will be Nov. 6, 13, and 20; "Sing a Story" will be Dec. 4, 11, and 18, in the Ringhausen Music Building. To enroll, call 618-468-4731. For more information, visit lc.edu/music.
Alton Haunted Odyssey Tours
Gather up your ghost hunting gear and head to Alton where ghosts, craft beer and delicious food highlight the Alton Haunted Odyssey Tours, which start the haunted season on Oct. 4.
Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, in Alton.
Trolley Tours include a three-hour jaunt to some Alton’s most sinister haunts, including the Jacoby Arts Center, Piasa Masonic Lodge and the enigmatic McPike Mansion. The tours range in price from $45-60.
Haunted Craft Beer Walks, which includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery Beer Company brews, take place at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Nov. 1. Cost is $45 per person and you must be 21 years of age to participate.
Tours sell out quickly and are on a first-come basis. To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call 618-462-3861.
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Halpin Music Company, 88 Northport Dr., in Alton.
• Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, #1 Saint Anthony's Way, in Alton.
• Oct. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, in Glen Carbon.
• Oct. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, Ungacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.
"Cell Phones for Soldiers" drop-off
State Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s (D-Glen Carbon) district office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River, is a new drop-off location for the non-profit "Cell Phones for Soldiers" organization.
The non-profit collects old, broken cell phones and tablets and sends them to be refurbished or recycled. Proceeds from those sales are used to send prepaid international calling cards to our troops and to provide emergency funding to veterans. All cell phone donations are tax deductible.
For more information or to find another drop-off location, visit CellPhonesForSoldiers.com.
Senior Companion Program
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.
METRO EAST
SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the "Faculty Speaker Series: Thrice Homeless" at 3 p.m. Oct. 2, in the Schmidt Art Center on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
St. Elizabeth’s blood drive
A blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth's Blvd., in O'Fallon.
Anyone attending the drive should park near the hospital’s Outpatient entrance and enter the building using the Outpatient entrance, which is noted with a blue “Outpatient” sign. Additional directional signs will be posted to lead guests to the conference room, located on the fourth floor.
A photo ID is required to participate and all donors are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep and eat a sustaining meal and hydrate well before donating.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code 10155.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
SWIC Dine & Dash event
Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music at the Dine and Dash for Education event from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Displays and demonstration of SWIC academic programs will include robotic welding, respiratory care ventilators, culinary arts cupcake decorating, horticulture program mum sale and performances by SWIC music students.
Proceeds will benefit SWIC student scholarships and support academic programs.
For more information or to register for the 5K Walk/Run, visit swic.edu/foundation.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
They offer a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.
TROY
Library holds book sale
The Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, in Troy, will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 4.
Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVDs and CD donations are accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For more information, call the library at 618-667-2133.