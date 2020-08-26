Irwin's chip kickstarts Crusaders to Alton Tee-Off crown

Avery Irwin was looking for some help.
The Althoff High senior asked a rules official if he could get a little relief after his ball landed in an all-dirt patch just off the green on the 8th hole of the Alton High Tee-Off Classic on Aug. 18.
His plea was turned down.
"He smiled, looked at me and joked, "I'll just have to put in it from here," Althoff veteran coach Dan Polites said.
Irwin was true to his word.
Using a gap wedge, he calmly rolled the ball in the hole from 25 yards out for a birdie.
The off-the-wall shot kickstarted Irwin and the Crusaders to the team title in the 15-school extravaganza at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, in Alton.
Althoff finished with a three-player score of 239 — two ahead of Highland (241).
Highland senior Evan Sutton took medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 — two shots ahead of second-place Irwin.
Althoff freshman Parker Bruening and sophomore Max Bruening fired 82s to help the Crusaders claim the crown.
Each team used four players and the top three scores were counted in the annual tournament, which is considered the official tip-off to the area season.
"Playing well in this is huge," Polites said.
Irwin, one of the top players in the area, grinded his way through rough winds and some ultra-fast greens.
He wasn't particularly pleased with his overall performance, but conceded it was OK given the circumstances.
"It wasn't horrible, but I didn't hit the ball that well," he said. "I didn't go anything great. It was all just good."
Actually, his chip could be considered great.
"That's the kind of player that he is, he can pull off shots like that," Polites said. "When he told me he was going to put it in, I just laughed.
But it's not bragging if you can do it."
Irwin finished 16th at state last season in helping the Crusaders to a second-place finish in the Class 1A tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, in Bloomington.
Mater Dei, which was also entered in the Tee-Off Classic, won the state championship by one shot 644-643.
Irwin has drawn the interest of numerous colleges throughout the Midwest, although his recruiting has been slowed due to COVID-19 concerns. Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay, Western Illinois and Valparaiso are among those showing the most interest.
For now, he has his sights set on helping the Crusaders get that elusive the state title.
The second-place team finish by one stroke last season still remains fresh in the minds of Irwin and his teammates.
"That drive home was pretty quiet," Polites recalled.
The Crusaders are off to a strong start. They won the South Seven Conference Pre-Season Tournament on Aug. 17, with a 14-stroke triumph over Carbondale on its home course.
Irwin led the way with a 34 in that nine-hole affair.
"The start (to the season) is about what we expected," Polites said. "There's room for improvement. We'll get where we want to be."
Sutton recorded four birdies and turned in a steady performance from start to finish to place first place.
"I put myself in places that I needed to be," Sutton said.
Junior Carter Goebel led Mater Dei with a 6-over-78.
The Knights sport a balanced squad with six or seven players capable of breaking into the lineup at any time.
"Our advantage is we're such a deep team," first-year Mater Dei coach Parker Lawrence said. "Playing (just) four kids, you lose your advantage."
