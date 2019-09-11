This year, Collinsville's Italian Fest exhibit — open now through Oct. 15, at Collinsville Memorial Public Library — goes to Italy and back to give visitors two gifts in one, according to a press release.
The exhibit (“COOKING ITALIAN with Artusi and Area Chefs”) reaches first across the ocean to celebrate Pellegrino Artusi, Italy’s famed “Father of Italian Cuisine,” as Italy continues to celebrate his 100th anniversary.
Artusi’s cookbook (“Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well”) was written during Italy’s Unification — a delicate time in Italy’s history with internal conflict and wars. Artusi collected hundreds of recipes from throughout Italy in an effort to unify at the very heart of its people — in their kitchens.
The Artusi exhibit (in English and Italian) was provided by the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago. It tells about Italy’s history, the cookbook and the man who brought the people together (a few of the 100-year-old recipes are included).
But, the Italian Fest exhibit doesn’t end there. The second part of the exhibit brings the subject of Italian cooking home to the Collinsville area and includes visits with chefs and owners of Italian restaurants to learn their opinions. These professionals share Italian cooking tips, skills needed, tools, recipes and more.
The exhibit continues in the west wing, showing items for the home cook — provided by Spirito's, The Italian Store and The Chef Shoppe. Visitors can register for special prizes.
This Italian Fest exhibition was curated by Annette M. Graebe and Barbara Klein, with special assistance from Sharon McAley.
Collinsville Library is located at 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The library closes at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 (for the parade) and is closed on Columbus Day (Oct. 14).
For more information on this and other Italian Fest events, visit italianfest.net.