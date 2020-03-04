Kahoks claim 46th conference title

Aaron Molton stepped on the court for a game on Feb. 25, at Vergil Fletcher Gym for the first time this season.
It was also his last time.
A senior center for the Collinsville boys basketball team and a varsity staple since his freshman year, Molton broke his leg playing football on Sept. 28. It was his first season playing football and it cost him the 29 games of his senior season.
With 23.7 seconds to go, the 6-foot-6 Molton checked in to the game to a standing ovation.
“It means a lot being able to play in front of the people I’ve played in front of for four years,” Molton said. “It just feels good to get back out there. It feels good to be home.”
Ray’Sean Taylor hoped to give his longtime friend and teammate more minutes, maybe even a basket. The star senior guard and Collinsville’s all-time leading scorer, Taylor had plans for senior night.
Belleville East hung tough until the final half minute of the contest as Collinsville pulled out a 51-43 Southwestern Conference victory.
“I told him at the beginning of the game we were going to get him in,” Taylor said. “It didn’t go as planned, but we still found a way to get him in the game. That’s all I wanted to do.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Collinsville (28-3 overall, 10-2 league) clinched at a share of the Southwestern Conference championship with its victory over the Lancers and then won it outright three days later with a 56-52 win at East St. Louis last Friday.
It’s the 46th league championship for the Kahoks.
“Winning the conference title is quite an achievement,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “It’s the hardest thing we’ve done this season. We won our own tournament but those are sprints. The conference race is a marathon. It’s a gauntlet to get through it.”
Belleville East (17-13, 3-9) is proof of just how hard it can be to win in conference games. The Lancers trailed the Kahoks by as many as eight points midway through the second period, but never let themselves get buried. They were aided when Taylor picked up a pair of fouls in the first quarter and spent nearly four minutes on the bench.
Collinsville led 24-19 at halftime.
But Taylor was on the court the entire second half and the Kahoks’ offense sputtered for long stretches. Faced with Belleville East’s zone defense, Collinsville passed ball around the perimeter but was unable to get the looks it wanted or have the shots it took consistently fall in.
“We just didn’t shoot it very well,” Lee said. “We got some pretty good looks. Just couldn’t get them down. We just struggled to knock shots down.”
Those empty possessions piled up as the Lancers took a 27-26 lead when sophomore guard Braxton Stacker threw down a dunk with 4 minutes and 1 second to play in the third. Stacker scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.
Collinsville didn’t stay behind long as Taylor managed to get in transition and race the other way for a layup to tie it at 28. Senior guard Cawhan “Skeet” Smith followed suit on the next possession to push the Kahoks back in front. Collinsville led 32-30 after the third.
Belleville East junior guard Ethyn Brown scored a tough layup on the Lancers' first possession of the fourth quarter to knot it at 32. He knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:10 to play that gave the Lancers a 35-32 lead, their largest of the night. Brown finished with 11 points, three rebounds and made four steals.
After senior center Keydrian Jones knocked down a pair of free throws, Taylor put the Kahoks up as he went coast-to-coast with a rebound and layup-and-one to make it 37-35.
Collinsville is lethal in transition and trying to catch Taylor with a full head of steam is a fool’s errand. He can finish at the basket or lay the ball off as he did when he found junior forward David Granger for the exclamation point dunk that made it 44-37 with 1:30 to play.
“We’ve got to get it out and get in transition,” Lee said. “We like to get him in space. He’s tough to stop. No doubt he’s got great vision.”
Taylor finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jones was tough under the bucket as he scored 12 points and hauled in 12 rebounds.
Belleville East junior guard Bryson Ivy had 10 points and senior forward Eric Wade hauled in 10 rebounds.
Claiming the league championship was huge for the Kahok seniors. They’ve grown up playing together and spent four years on the varsity taking their lumps early. Now, they are handing them out.
For this group to go out together, with Molton, made their home finale a grand one.
“I haven’t thought all into it yet, but it’s special to come out here and get a win in the last game,” Taylor said. “It’s special for my brothers. It meant a lot.”