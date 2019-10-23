For Destiny Johnson, golf is a release. The Collinsville High senior uses it to have fun and further her life experiences.
“Soccer has always been No. 1 with me,” she said.
Johnson may want to re-think those priorities.
A top-notch high school and club soccer player, Johnson is having a breakout season on the links as well.
She competed in the Illinois Class 2A girls golf state tournament last Friday at Hickory Point Golf Club, in Decatur. After Friday's first round, Johnson was one of 24 qualifying individuals who makes the cut into Saturday's final round.
Unfortunately, her first round score of 82 fell just one stroke short of the cut.
Johnson qualified for the state tournament for the first time in her career by carding a 10-over-par 82 in the O’Fallon Sectional on Oct. 14, at Far Oaks Golf Club.
After coming up short on the sectional level for three successive seasons, Johnson finally got over the hump with a solid effort in a 111-player field.
Yet, Johnson’s future lies on the soccer pitch. She has visited several NCAA Division II and III schools and will make up her mind soon. She scored five goals for the Kahoks last spring and handed out a team-high seven assists. She is looking forward to ending her high school soccer career in style.
But first, Johnson planned on enjoying a well-earned trip to state in a sport that means a lot to her, especially on a social level. She realizes her state tournament appearance might have been the last competitive round of her life.
And Johnson has no regrets.
“Golf has made me grow as a person,” Johnson said. “Meeting new people and learning how to control myself. It will always have a special place in my heart.”
Johnson took up the sport in the seventh grade at the insistence of her grandfather. He told her she would be able to play golf the rest of her life.
“He had me swinging in the front yard,” Johnson said. “I started to think, ‘This is kind of cool.’ I started to get pretty good at it — so I kept playing.”
Johnson battled her way to state with a gutsy effort. She rolled through the front nine at sectional at 2 over and then recorded the only birdie of her round by chipping in from the fringe on No. 12.
But a triple bogey three holes later slowed her roll.
“In the past, I’d let that bother me the rest of the way,” Johnson said. “But, I realized this was my last chance and I’d better fight through it.”
Johnson calmed her nerves with a par.
“She stayed real solid,” Collinsville coach Steve Schneider said. “Like a senior with four years of experience.”