Kahoks' Stewart nearly nips unbeatable Moore

CHARLESTON • Jermarrion Stewart considered pulling a Superman.
A junior sprinter at Collinsville, Stewart was hot on the tail of Plainfield North star Marcellus Moore as they closed in on the finish line of the 200-meter dash. The fastest man in Illinois, Moore has garnered national attention for his amazing speed.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, which is why Stewart had the passing thought of taking a header.
“I was going to dive for it. When it comes to winning first, I'd do anything,” Stewart said with a smile that displayed a mouth full of braces. “But then I thought I might knock a bracket loose or knock out my teeth. I thought, 'Nah, I'm OK.'”
Stewart was better than OK — he's the only person in the state that gave Moore a run for his money, not once but twice.
Moore won the 100-meter championship in 10.39 seconds. Stewart was second in 10.54. Moore won the 200 in 21.22. Stewart was second in 21.29.
“Almost, it's not enough,” Stewart said. “I like it, it's better than last year. It makes me feel like I'm doing my job.”
Stewart took third in both races as a sophomore. It would be easy to be intimidated by the fearsome Moore, but Stewart said the Plainfield North standout approached him in the tent and complimented him.
He told Stewart he thought he was the only person who could best him.
“It feels good knowing that,” Stewart said. “We're rivals on the track, but outside the track we're like best friends.”
Should things go according to plan, the two will meet again at the same place on the same day next year. Both just juniors, Moore and Stewart's future races could be something spectacular.
Maybe even Superman will show up.