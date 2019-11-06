Knights blank Eagles in sectional semifinal

David DuPont has posted a bevy of shutouts in net for the Triad biys soccer team this season.
After another one last Wednesday, the sophomore goalkeeper pointed to the defense in front of him as the reason for his success.
"Michael Tentis for sure is a big help," DuPont said. "He and Austin Borri lead the defense and the communication goes so well. They help me do my job."
DuPont and the Triad defense posted another clean sheet with a responding 4-0 victory over Civic Memorial in a Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional semifinal match at Collinsville High School.
The contest was moved to Collinsville High due to poor field conditions in Bethalto.
Triad (21-2-3) advanced to play Chatham Glenwood in the sectional title game last Friday and the Knights prevailed with a 2-0 win (DuPont's 16th shutout of the season) to move on to the Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional, where they were scheduled to take on Morton after Journal press time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For up-to-date results, visit stlhighschoolsports.com.
With the likes of seniors Borri and Tentis patrolling the defensive zone, DuPont's job was a lot easier even when Civic Memorial (19-8) made some long runs through the defense.
"They did have a couple of big runs, but with Borri and his speed, he can drop back really quick and get the ball out," DuPont said.
Despite facing off against two 20-goal scorers (Nic Vaughn and Parker Scottberg), the defense turned away the few chances the Eagles were able to muster.
"Michael and Austin are so good up the middle and they're confident back there," Triad coach Jim Jackson said. "We've gone up against some of the top scorers in the area. They're just solid players back there."
Civic Memorial had just two shots — none on goal, throughout the two halves.
Offensively, Triad swarmed all over the Civic Memorial zone, pelting the Eagles' goal and defense repeatedly.
"They've got skills and weapons all over the place," Civic Memorial coach Derek Jarman said. "To defend as much as we did tonight, there's going to be miscues. They move the ball so well and that's one of the best teams in the state."
Triad was able to break through on a set piece 10 minutes into the game as Eli Kraabel found the back of the net. Roger Weber hit the mark seven minutes later to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
Weber buried another goal off a set piece from Tentis early in the second half before Tucker Kendrick capped off the night by scoring off a throw-in from Tentis.
"We concentrate a lot on our set plays with (Tentis)," Jackson said. "(Whether) it's him in the air, with his throw-ins or corners, we work a lot on our set plays. We've scored 30-40 percent of our goals off of set plays. That's a big part of our arsenal."
Though Triad has won the last 27 meetings against Civic Memorial, Jarman saw some positives.
"It's one of those things that we didn't want to come into this game just happy to be here," Jarman said. "We know they've beaten us twice, but I think we did some things well, but they're just too much to handle some times."
Civic Memorial set a school record for wins (19) and captured its second regional title in program history and first since 1999.
"We came into this season with the seniors fired up," Jarman said. "They were talking about getting after it this year. They wanted to go 5-5 or 6-4 in the conference to try and get to where Triad is now eventually."