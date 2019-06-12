NAPERVILLE • Avery Bohnenstiehl made the most of her opportunity in the postseason.
Bohnenstiehl, a Triad freshman, started the year on the varsity roster but didn't make the traveling team for the first tournament. She kept plugging away.
Her first start came in the super-sectional round on May 28, and Bohnenstiehl headed in Triad's first goal.
The big moment is clearly not too big for her.
Bohnenstiehl struck again three days later with a well-hit 22-yard shot that tied the Class 2A girls soccer state semifinal against Benet Academy early in the second half.
"She just kept working this year and kept banging," Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. "Hell of a shot."
Alas, Triad's magic in Naperville ran out.
Two years after winning the Class 2A state championship in penalty kicks, the Knights lost to Benet 3-1 in the state semifinal May 31, at North Central College.
The Redwings (24-3-1) scored two goals in the final 11:02, the first coming after a controversial call on a penalty kick, to advance to the Class 2A final, where they beat Wauconda for their first state championship.
The Knights (20-4-2), in addition to their state titles in 2011 and 2017, finished second in 2003. They got the chance to finish with a win in the third-place game and they did just that with a 3-1 win over Joliet Catholic on June 1.
"We're still in this," Bohnenstiehl said after the semifinal. "We still have a chance to get third. We're going to work hard."
Bohnenstiehl, while a freshman, was no stranger to the long drive north to Naperville.
She made the trip two years ago because her older sister, Morgan, was on the 2017 Triad state championship team.
"It stinks that we lost, but just coming here again is amazing," Bohnenstiehl said.
She's on quite an amazing run.
Bohnenstiehl had a goal and three assists before that first super-sectional start. In the semifinal, she started in place of sophomore Savannah Stauffer, who was sidelined with a concussion.
In the 49th minute and with Triad trailing 1-0, a long free kick ended up at Bohnenstiehl's foot on a loose ball.
She drilled it into the center of the goal for the equalizer with 31:52 left.
"It was a a long ball, one of the Benet girls hit it I think and it came to me. It was bouncing a little bit and I put it in," Bohnenstiehl said. "It made me feel so happy on the inside. It kept our energy up."
It indeed provided Triad a much-needed jolt. Outshot 5-1 in the first half — the lone shot being Sydney Beach's free kick that went wide — and trailing 1-0 at half, the Knights had a much better run of play out of the break.
"Kudos to Avery, a freshman, she played the entire second half," Bettlach said. "It's every coach's dream."
The game's decisive sequence was not so dreamy for Triad.
With 11:02 left, on a scrum 20 yards from the goal, it appeared a foul was called on Triad against Benet's Abby Casmere.
On review, it was a hand ball.
Either way, Bettlach left the field confused and frustrated, especially after Benet's Kate Flynn knocked in the ensuing penalty kick.
Benet tacked on a third goal with 5:54 left, Mia Tommasone volleying in Flynn's corner kick for her second goal of the game.
"I'm pretty sure Abby received the ball, she had one or two girls on her and she got taken down in the box," Flynn said of the call. "That's always crazy, obviously a lot of pressure on those penalty kicks but we work on them every single day in practice."