L&C Foundation taking applications for remaining scholarships

The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation is accepting applications for about $27,000 in remaining scholarships available to support L&C students during the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a press release.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 7.
“All students — full and part-time, career and transfer, students of color and more — are encouraged to apply,” said Debby Edelman, director of development for the Lewis and Clark Foundation.
Students can fill out a single application at lc.edu/scholarships and be matched with any and all they are eligible for.
The following scholarships are available:
• Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship — for students from Roxana and East Alton-Wood River High Schools (two scholarships available)
• Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship
• L&C Alumni Association Scholarship — for students who have completed 28 credit hours at L&C
• Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship (2 scholarships available)
• The Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship — for students who intend to major in education (2 scholarships available)
• The Eric & Joan Gowin Scholarship for Construction Management
• The Jack and Irene Reed Memorial Scholarship for the Visually Impaired
• The Jake Rose Scholarship for Physical Science
• The John L. & Betty L. McDaniels Endowed Scholarship — for students who intend to major in English, physics or an engineering discipline
• The Olin Minority Scholarship (three scholarships available)
• The Susan Hemminger & Robert Awe Educational Scholarship
• The Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship
• The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship — for third semester Nursing students (two scholarships available)
Students who have questions about the application process can contact Foundation Administrative Assistant Alex Ruiz at aruiz@lc.edu for assistance.
